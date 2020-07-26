Playwright Latif Abubakar is set to stage another live virtual play on August 1, 2020, to intensify education on Ghana’s COVID-19 campaign with a major focus on stigmatization.

The play dubbed “Judas and Delilah” Covid-19 edition is being staged by Globe Productions in partnership with the Ministry of Information and supported by AirtelTigo.

The campaign according to the award-winning playwright would also bring on board some respectable religious leaders including Most Reverend Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle, the Archbishop of Cape Coast, and Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharabutu (Dr), the National Chief Imam, Political Leaders, Academia and many others.

The “Judas and Delilah” comedy play tells how a quack Doctor carelessly spreads Covid-19 among his lovers.

One of the lovers, Delilah plans revenge on the Doctor. Another lover Jezebel appears to worsen issues at his clinic. Who wins the battle of traitors, the Doctor, Judas, Delilah or Jezebel?

In an interview, the Playwright said the play would serve as a tool that appeals to the emotions of people to end the stigmatization and also encourage them to abide by the measures put in place by the government to aid the fight against the virus.

“Considering the growing numbers of theatre and entertainment lovers in Ghana, I am certain that the play would give hope to the people and deal with issues of stigmatization,” he said.

Other partners of the play include Nobel International Business School, Ghana National Association of Teachers, and the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications who had similar plans of embarking on a campaign against stigmatization.

The play would be streamed live via the Playwright’s YouTube page, Latif Abubakar as well as the Ministry of Information’s Facebook page on August 1, 2020, at 8:00 pm prompt.

