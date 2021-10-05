Virtuozzo Acquires Jelastic Business to Offer First Full-Stack Cloud Management Solution for Service Providers

After Decade-Long Partnership, Jelastic Acquisition Strengthens Virtuozzo’s Position as Leader in Cloud Enablement

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CloudManagement—Virtuozzo, a high-efficiency virtualization and hyperconverged infrastructure software leader, today announced it has acquired the technology and business of Jelastic, a multi-cloud Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) software company, following a 10-year partnership.

Bringing Jelastic’s platform and application management capabilities in-house completes Virtuozzo’s core technology stack, delivering a fully integrated solution that supports all relevant anything-as-a-service (XaaS) use cases—from shared hosting to VPS to cloud infrastructure, software-defined storage and application management and modernization.

Virtuozzo offers the first fully integrated, easy-to-use and cost-efficient cloud solution designed for Cloud Service Providers, Managed Service Providers, Hosting Service Providers and their small and medium-sized business (SMB) customers. Virtuozzo also helps service providers increase profitability by providing a comprehensive portfolio of services and management tools.

Many PaaS vendors focus on a single-purpose offering. Jelastic, however, offers a robust, multi-purpose solution that, via the acquisition, will position Virtuozzo as a strong player in the PaaS market and further strengthen Virtuozzo’s position overall in the rapidly growing cloud services space.

“Virtuozzo and Jelastic have been strong partners over the past 10 years because of our complementary technologies and products,” said Alex Fine, CEO of Virtuozzo. “Virtuozzo containers have been incorporated into Jelastic’s Platform-as-a-Service for virtualization since that solution’s inception. Together, our engineering teams have co-developed solutions to enable features required by the market throughout our partnership. And now, with Jelastic joining our team, Virtuozzo can offer a complete, enterprise-grade, turnkey cloud enablement platform with fully integrated orchestration and a single point of management.”

Service Providers Want Simplicity, Automation and Choice

Service providers demand simplification and automation in container and cloud management. Jelastic has been providing a proven production-ready platform to cover these needs for years. The acquisition enables tighter integration and seamless enhancements.

In addition, service providers require a wider set of products to offer to end users. “Freedom of choice” is the core mantra that runs throughout the Jelastic ecosystem. Customers can choose various solutions and services, different types of workloads and management through an automated orchestration.

“Our companies are completely aligned and deeply understand the challenges and opportunities in the service provider industry where Platform-as-a-Service enablement is the key in the process of SaaS-ification and digitalization of its customers,” said Jelastic CEO Ruslan Synytsky. “Our joint partners will benefit from this acquisition since together we become a one-stop shop for Anything-as-a-Service, making it easier to get whatever they need for their users. The joint forces will accelerate the innovation and product development cycles. Together we can raise the bar for the industry standards with the help of our unique technologies that solve real problems of the cloud users.”

Platform-as-a-Service Market Shows Strong Growth

In 2022, the PaaS market is estimated to be worth approximately $71 billion U.S. dollars based on Gartner research. Cloud services (such as PaaS) are anticipated to grow by a high margin at around 27%.

The increased adoption of PaaS among service providers is driven by the end-users’ demand for access to easy-to-manage, high performing and scalable solutions.

By acquiring Jelastic, Virtuozzo can help its service provider partners achieve high ROI by both attracting new end-users and retaining existing customers through enabling XaaS use cases, providing more advanced automation and simplifying their own DevOps processes.

Business as Usual

Business continues as usual, with Jelastic now operating as a division of Virtuozzo—underscoring the value in Jelastic’s brand and technologies. Ruslan Synytsky has been appointed to Chief Technology Officer of Virtuozzo.

Integration of Jelastic’s sales and marketing teams will expand Virtuozzo’s worldwide footprint and brand visibility; and integration of Jelastic’s engineering resources will enable Virtuozzo to accelerate its full stack offering and provide a richer experience across multiple cloud providers.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Jelastic

Jelastic is a Multi-Cloud DevOps PaaS for ISVs, telcos, service providers and enterprises needing to speed up development, reduce cost of IT infrastructure, improve uptime and security. The platform automates creation, scaling, clustering and security updates of cloud-native and traditional applications. Jelastic has a unique pay-as-you-use pricing model and is available as public, private, hybrid and multi-cloud in more than 100 data centers worldwide. The platform supports Java, PHP, Ruby, Node.js, Python, .NET, Go environments, as well as Docker and Kubernetes clusters.

About Virtuozzo

Virtuozzo (www.virtuozzo.com) is a leading, global provider of hybrid virtualization, storage, and cloud enablement software solutions. The Company’s software-defined, hyperconverged self-service platform and resource management capabilities enable hosting and service providers to provide end-customers with public and private cloud services. Virtuozzo is an industry pioneer who developed the first commercially available container technology 21 years ago. The Company provides software solutions and services to over 750 service providers worldwide. A significant force in the open-source community, Virtuozzo sponsors and/or is a contributor to numerous open-source projects including KVM, Docker, OpenStack, OpenVZ, CRIU, and the Linux kernel.

