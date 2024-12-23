Visa Card partners Akwaaba UK for December in Ghana 2024 events

Ghanaian international event company, Akwaaba UK Group, has announced its partnership with the multinational payment card services provider, VISA CARD, for the effective execution of this year’s edition of its list of events in Ghana during the Christmas and new year festivities dubbed “December-In-Ghana2024”.

The company, credited with the pioneering of top-tier events for Ghanaians and the visiting diasporas during the Christmas holidays over the years is promising patrons of an amazing and unforgettable experience as it released the calendar for the 2024 edition of “December-In-Ghana”.

Mr. Dennis Tawiah, Chief Executive Officer of Akwaaba UK, commended VISA CARD for their support over the years.

He further indicated that their timely collaboration will ensure this year’s edition of the annual series of events in Ghana gets bigger and better.

“It is important to acknowledge the collaboration we have had with VISA CARD over the years which has been very progressive and positive.

“VISA CARD has proven beyond reasonable doubt their commitment to grow the space with us. We are particularly excited to be partnering with VISA CARD to provide payment solutions for us.

“Patrons using their VISA CARD at Akwaabauk events will benefit up to 20% discount on tickets and various items they’ll purchase.

“We’re encouraging our customers to use their VISA CARD as the best form of payment and don’t have to think of carrying large sums of money to our events and other destinations during their stay in Ghana,” said Dennis Tawiah.

Akwaabauk events began last Friday 20th December 2024 with “Welcome 2 Ghana” party at the famous Garage Night Club in East Legon.

Other events lined the annual All White and All Black dress code party on the 28th of December and January 1, 2025 at NsuoNam, with the final event and 3rd January 2025 with Brunch n Vibez at Polo Beach Club.

The full lineup of Akwaabauk events are available @akwaabauk across all socials.