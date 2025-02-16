Visa-Free Africa Critical for Economic Unity, Summit Leaders Declare

Top African policymakers and experts have issued a resounding call for visa-free travel across the continent, framing it as a non-negotiable pillar of economic integration and shared prosperity.

At the Africa Integration Summit this week, speakers rallied behind the vision of a borderless Africa, arguing that dismantling travel barriers is essential to unlocking the potential of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and fostering a cohesive continental identity.

“A continent without barriers is one where trade flourishes, opportunities multiply, and collective growth becomes inevitable,” asserted Mrs. Nnenna Nwabufo, Vice-President of Regional Development and Visionary Programs (RDVP), during a keynote address. Citing the 2024 Africa Visa Openness Index, she noted progress: 39 countries have relaxed visa rules since 2016, with pioneers like Benin, Gambia, Rwanda, and Seychelles scrapping requirements entirely for African travelers. Yet challenges persist—Africans still need visas for 70% of intra-continental trips, a stark contradiction to AfCFTA’s ambitions of seamless trade.

The economic case for open borders dominated discussions. Albert Muchanga, AfCFTA Commissioner for Economic Development, revealed that intra-African tourism lags at 45-48% of total arrivals—far below Europe’s 70%—while Africans spend over $1 billion yearly on medical care abroad. “Imagine redirecting those funds into local health systems,” he urged, projecting that a unified market could catapult Africa’s per capita GDP to $65,000 by 2063. However, he warned that fragmented policies risked ceding opportunities to foreign competitors.

Ethiopia emerged as a model for integration. Dr. Kasahun Gofe, the nation’s Trade Minister, highlighted reforms allowing all Africans visa-free access and praised Ethiopian Airlines as a “pan-African connector” bridging cultures and economies. Meanwhile, digital innovation took center stage, with AfDB’s Dr. Joy Kategekwa championing e-visa expansion—now available in 26 nations, up from nine in 2016—as a tool to slash processing delays. “Digitalization isn’t optional; it’s the engine of free movement,” she insisted.

Despite optimism, hurdles loom. Dr. Sabelo Mbokazi of the African Union Commission acknowledged political resistance to ceding immigration control and uneven policy adoption. Critics also point to infrastructure gaps—patchy transport networks and bureaucratic border posts—that could undermine even the boldest visa reforms.

The summit closed with a unifying plea: African nations must prioritize collective prosperity over sovereignty fears. As Mrs. Nwabufo envisioned, “An Africa where no citizen is a foreigner” hinges on leaders translating rhetoric into action. With AfCFTA’s success at stake, the message is clear—integration begins not with treaties, but with open borders.