Visa launches NFT programme

Visa has launched a programme to help digital-first artists grow their businesses through non-fungible tokens.

The payments giant notes that there are some 50 million artists, musicians, designers, filmmakers and other creators publishing content as a full- or part-time source of income, contributing to a $100 billion economy.

The new one year Visa Creator programme promises to help some of these artists who want to incorporate NFTs into their business model.

Those picked to join the cohort will get technical and product mentorship from Visa’s crypto experts; access to their fellow members as well as industry thought leaders and Visa clients and partners; and a stipend.