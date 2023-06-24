Vision is crucial in our lives – Director

Mr Israel Akrobotu, Volta Regional Director of the Department of Children under the Ministry of Gender Children and Social Protection has stated that good sight plays a major role in the life of every individual.

He said the situation, if ignored, could delay development in every sector of the Country.

Mr Akrobotu made the call in a speech read on his behalf at a community sensitisation programme for children with visual impairment held at Juapong in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region.

He said the move, under the theme “The Holistic Development Programme for Visually Impaired Children (HODVIC)” was an intervention being implemented by the Department of Children with support from Dutch Vision and Presbyterian Health Services.

“Ghana is the first Country to ratify the United Nations Convention on the Rights of a Child (UNCRC) and the four general principles of the CRC are, non-discrimination, the best interest of the child, right to life, survival and development, Non-Discrimination and Participation of Children including the Visually Impaired Children,” he added.

Mr Akrobotu also appealed to parents and community members to support visually impaired children to become resourceful people in society.

Mrs Ruth Nyarko, a Senior Programmes Officer from the Department of Children who took part in the event, entreated parents to follow up on their children’s eye issues after the screening to prevent total blindness in the future.

She also indicated that there would be the formation of a ‘Parent Support Group’ after the event to enable parents to get the needed knowledge on how to handle their visually impaired children.

The event also focused on identifying and educating parents to help teach the causes, effects, and treatment of visually impaired children.

Health officials from Battor Catholic Hospital, and others, took participants through some educative points regarding issues of the eye.