Visionary Norman Foundation empowers adolescents

A wave of positive change and empowerment has swept through the Lambussie District, courtesy of the Visionary Norman Foundation.

On July 7, 2023, influential figures, community leaders, and volunteers gathered to witness the groundbreaking efforts of the Foundation as they uplifted and empowered countless adolescents in Suke, Samoa, Dindee, Chum, and other communities within the district.

The event saw the presence of distinguished attendees, including Dr. Damien Punguyire, Regional Director of Health Service, Upper West; Dr. Sussie Anku, Medical Doctor and Reproductive & Adolescent Counsellor; Mr. Bin-eranaa Jerdu Nuhu, Ag. Lambussie District Director of Health Services; and Dr. Abena Yeboah, Ayawaso East Municipal Director of Health Services and Director of the Visionary Norman Foundation.

These influential individuals united in their mission to provide comprehensive reproductive health education, vital screenings, contraceptive services, and donations of sanitary pads to teenagers in the Lambussie District.

Dr. Damien Punguyire, Regional Director of Health Service, expressed his wholehearted support for the Foundation’s comprehensive plan aimed at tackling the issue of teenage pregnancy.

Recognizing the surge in teenage pregnancies and early marriages that disrupt educational opportunities, Dr. Punguyire emphasized the importance of collective efforts to address this public health concern.

As part of the strategy, Lambussie District will introduce fines for men responsible for impregnating teenagers, drawing inspiration from successful practices in other villages.

Dr. Abena Yeboah, Municipal Director of Health Service (Ayawaso East) and Director of the Visionary Norman Foundation, expressed profound gratitude to the Chiefs, District Health Directorate of Lambussie, GES Director, and the community for their unwavering support and warm reception.

The Visionary Norman Foundation, a registered non-profit organization, is deeply committed to empowering individuals and communities by providing support, resources, and opportunities.

Their vision to create a society where everyone has equal access to essential needs, education, healthcare, and opportunities for growth resonated with the attendees, encapsulating their mission to empower youth and transform communities.

Chief Kworo Sakura Tigro Samoa of Suke extended a warm welcome to the Foundation, acknowledging the challenges faced by Lambussie’s youth and the detrimental impact of teenage pregnancy on the future of young girls. The Chief applauded the Foundation’s commitment to supporting and empowering these girls through their transformative initiatives.

The GES Director, representing the absent Education Director, highlighted the severe threat posed by teenage pregnancy to the future of teenage girls in the district.

He commended the Foundation for their tireless efforts to combat this pressing issue, recognizing the potential rise in dropout rates without such interventions.

The Foundation’s presence offers a beacon of hope, enabling adolescent girls to embrace the joys of childhood and adolescence unhindered by the burdens of early parenthood.

During the event, a local school teenager captivated the audience with a powerful poem, emphasizing the intrinsic value, strength, and potential of girls. The poem called for an end to the exploitation of their worth, highlighting the importance of education and rejecting objectification based on physical attributes.

Dr. Sussie Anku, in her address, shed light on the prevalence of teenage pregnancy in the district and its far-reaching consequences for girls, communities, and the nation as a whole. She urged parents, chiefs, and all stakeholders present to join the campaign against early child marriage and elopement of female teenagers.

Dr. Anku emphasized the need for collective action and involvement to effectively combat this menace.

Through the Visionary Norman Foundation’s outreach in the Lambussie District, a powerful transformation has begun.

By providing comprehensive reproductive health education, vital screenings, and access to contraceptive services, the Foundation is paving the way for a future where young girls can thrive without the burden of early parenthood.

The collaborative spirit displayed by the Foundation and the community members present reflects their shared commitment to empowering youth and transforming communities.

With unwavering dedication to equality, education, and access to essential resources, the Visionary Norman Foundation continues to inspire change and ignite hope in the hearts of adolescents in the Lambussie District and beyond.

Their transformative efforts promise a brighter future for the youth, ultimately leading to empowered communities and a more prosperous society.