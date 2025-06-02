Visions of Grace: Asiama’s ‘Akoma’ unfolds as a spiritual short film

Emerging Ghanaian artist, Asiama releases the official video for his debut single, ‘Akoma’, a deeply personal and spiritually charged visual journey exploring inner turmoil, healing, and divine intervention. Directed through poetic subtlety and visual metaphors by Prince Agyei Peprah, the video is now available to watch on YouTube.

In ‘Akoma’, meaning “heart” in Akan, Asiama steps into a production studio not as a performer but as a cleaner. This powerful imagery sets the tone for a story about a young man attempting to take control of his life and clean up the emotional clutter that holds him back. Through raw vulnerability and visual storytelling, the film captures his descent into anxiety and spiritual confusion, leading to a desperate cry for help.

As the tension builds, a mysterious helper appears, played by an actor named Mawuli, whose name serendipitously means “God is.” This figure, silent yet present, becomes the quiet force that leads Asiama back to clarity and peace. “It’s a prayer and an answer at the same time,” Asiama explains. “The video shows that even in our lowest, most dire need moments, God is still with us, guiding us, loving us. We may not always see Him, but He never leaves.”

The video’s end reveals a meaningful surprise: the appearance of the logo of ‘Be.love’, Asiama’s creative collaborator, which transforms into a divine call to action. “Be love” becomes the parting message of the video: a divine message with a universal reminder.

The ‘Akoma’ video is more than just a visual accompaniment to a debut song; it’s a cinematic reflection on personal awakening, the power of vulnerability, and the quiet ways the divine makes itself known.