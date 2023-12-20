Visit the Hospital regularly for Prostate cancer check-up – doctor

Dr Enoch Harvoh, a Medical Doctor at the Tamale Teaching Hospital has encouraged men to go for regular prostate cancer checkups to reduce the risk of getting the diseases.

He said prostate cancer was cancer of the prostate gland, which was an apple shaped organ found in the pelvic region of men usually from 40 years and above, and especially those with family history of prostate cancer, smoking, overweight amongst others.

He mentioned painful urination, difficulty in urination, decrease in force of urine flow, blood in urine or sperm, painful ejaculation, pain in lower back and abdomen amongst other signs as symptoms.

He expressed a need for men to undergo specific tests to detect if they had the disease, advising them to take exceptionally safe care of their prostate health by eating more fruits and vegetables, balanced diets and reduce taking fatty foods.