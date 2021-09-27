‘Visit Volta’ is a fantastic initiative – Oppong Nkrumah

Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister of Information, has commended the official tourism promotion programme of the Volta Region; ‘Visit Volta’, saying the initiative was augmenting visitor numbers.



The programme has renowned media personalities, who hail from the Region, as ambassadors.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah, who was engaging media practitioners in the Region as part of a duty tour, said the growth of the tourism industry hinged on investment processes and appealed to the media to help ensure the public sector played its mandated role to make the programme succeed.

“Here in the Volta Region you are embarking on a fantastic initiative – the ‘Visit Volta’ initiative, and already the tourism numbers that are coming in, if you check from the hotels, are beginning to demonstrate, over the weekends, that people are responding to it,” he said.

He said the recovery of the economy from Covid-19 was top on government’s agenda, which was injecting 100 billion cedis into the economy to benefit the private sector in particular.

The Minister said the Government’s vaccination drive was among its major plans for opening up the country and should be supported by the media, especially in the area of vaccine tolerance.

‘Visit Volta’ is a joint initiative of the Volta Regional Coordinating Council, the Ghana Tourism Authority, and the Association of Ghana Industries, and was designed to redirect tourist traffic to the region.

The ambassadors, including the Journalist of the Year for 2017, Bernard Avle, and veteran practitioner Kafui Dey, have been stimulating interest in the tourism sector in the region with media activity.

The initiative coincides with the Fifth Volta Trade and Investment Fair coming up in November 2021, and a series of tours are being undertaken to herald the event.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, attested to the cooperation of the media in the Region on Government’s agenda, and said a close working relationship flourished between them and the regional coordinating council.