Visitor Mapwanya Captures Leadership On Day Two Of 2023 Gold Fields PGA Championship

Zimbabwean Visitor Mapwanya has taken over the leadership of the professionals category at the 2023 Gold Fields PGA Championship in Damang with a sore of 72 and total of 144.

Defending champion, Kojo Barnni of Ghana is second with a score of 70 and total of 144, while Vincent Torgah is third with a score of 72 and a total of 146.

As the men separate themselves from the boys, the competition is getting keener and more exciting.

At fourth position is Maxwell Owusu Bonsu who led on day one with a score of 79 and total of 147, while Augustine Manasseh is fifth with a score of 75 and total of 147.

Emos Korblah leads the seniors with a score of 74 and a total of 144 as Peter Korsah is behind him with a score of 80 and total of 153, while Robert Allotey takes the third position with a score of 77 and total of 155.

The ladies game is also keen with Constance Awuni leading with a score of 79, while Jessica Tei is second with a score of 86 and Felicity Okyei Gyeabour at third position with a score of 89. Mercy Afi Werner is fourth with a score of 91.

This morning, Yours Truly followed some of the golfers including chairman of the organizing committee, Hans Van-De Beer competing over 18 holes and it was really energy sapping, tedious, fascinating and competitive.

Companies sponsoring the 2023 PGA tournament are Engineers and Planners, Genser Energy, Total Energies, Gaso Petroleum, Liebherr Ghana, Carmeuse, Barbex, Classic Cristken, and AECI Ghana.

At stake is 80,000ghc for the winner of the professional, while the seniors’ winner will collect 25,000.

The ladies who are competing for the first time will not get cash, but handsome and inspiring rewards from the organisers.

The championship which is taking place on Ghana’s best and beautiful golf course at Damang ends on December 2