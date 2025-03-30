Visually impaired baristas establish “dark experience” café in Shanghai: coffee served in complete darkness

By Ji Juesu,

“Welcome to my world — a sensory journey into darkness. I’m Taozi, your guide for this unique experience.”

On the second floor of Shanghai’s HKRI Taikoo Hui, guests stored their belongings, took up a white cane, and followed visually impaired barista Taozi, whose real name is Zhang Zhiwen, into an immersive café where all light is intentionally obscured.

Six visually impaired professionals oversee operation of the café, from conceptual design and guest guidance to coffee preparation. What makes it unique is its mission to give sighted customers a new way to experience the world — through its theme “Enjoy a Cup of Coffee in Complete Darkness.”

“Follow my voice and move at your own pace,” Taozi instructed the group of four visitors, her tone both reassuring and deliberate.

Though engulfed in total darkness, the space features a meticulously crafted auditory environment — wind rustling through leaves, waves colliding with rocks, and distant thunderclaps. Patrons are transported instantaneously from a tropical rainforest to a stormy seaside, all within the span of a single sensory journey.

“You seat is here.”

Guided by Taozi ‘s verbal cues and tactile feedback from their white canes, the guests carefully positioned themselves. Within minutes, visually impaired barista Yin Tianbao delivered their orders with the rich aroma of coffee and pastries filling the air.

Patrons navigated their cups by touch, cautiously opening the sip lids—a routine action now demanding heightened attention.

“For the first time, I noticed the clinking of ice cubes and the sound of coffee slipping down my throat. It was surprisingly wonderful,” said a customer named You Manyu.

To ensure the shop was properly designed, designer Chen Siying first explored the space by touch before envisioning the layout for more than two months.

“Every detail underwent rigorous refinement,” Chen noted. “For example, baristas pull service carts backward instead of pushing them forward to prevent accidental collisions with guests.”

The café adheres to stringent sanitation guidelines. Founder Wang Tian explained that cleaning is a built-in step in the coffee-making process—no matter how clean the surfaces are, visually impaired baristas always give them another wipe.

A sighted staff member helps clear tables, chairs, and floors. Additionally, multiple infrared cameras enable off-site staff members to monitor the store in real time, sending instant alerts to ensure hygiene and safety standards are upheld.

Drinking coffee in complete darkness is a unique experience, but how to avoid potential safety hazards?

Shanghai’s fire and rescue and market supervision departments were involved in the café’s design from the earliest stages. During emergencies, automated lighting activates to guide evacuations, with sighted personnel stationed nearby for additional support.

Assistive technology also plays a crucial role.

In the preparatory phase, the team realized that standard coffee machines weren’t suitable for blind baristas. Collaborating with manufacturers, they engineered a custom-designed machine featuring ergonomically distinct buttons for instant tactile recognition.

In other branches of the brand, hearing-impaired baristas utilize AI-enabled smart glasses that provide real-time speech-to-text transcription, alongside vibrating smart wristbands that alert them to incoming orders, minimizing service gaps.

Wang noted, “China’s ecosystem of innovative SMEs and equipment suppliers has been pivotal. Their competitively priced products have effectively addressed many real-world challenges we faced.”

Since its December 2024 launch, the café has achieved operational breakeven with steadily rising foot traffic. Bookings indicate sustained growth, positioning the outlet for continued upward momentum.

To date, the café and its 10+ affiliated locations have generated employment for 80+ individuals with disabilities, while amplifying societal awareness and advocacy for those with physical and cognitive impairments.