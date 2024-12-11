Visually Impaired Graduates Share Experiences with Ride-Hailing Apps, Call for Improvements

Foster Kudese and Jeffery Ayum, visually impaired graduates from the University of Ghana, have shared how ride-hailing services have significantly improved their mobility since their university days.

The two, now National Service personnel at the Balme Library, say that the introduction of platforms like Uber, Bolt, and others has been a game changer, providing greater independence in comparison to the earlier reliance on taxis or local buses.

For Jeffery, the arrival of ride-hailing apps meant no longer having to wait for assistance to board a vehicle. “As a visually impaired person, it’s not always that you have someone to help you board a taxi or Trotro. Before ride-hailing, we had to depend on others or save contacts of taxis,” he explained in an interview with 3news.

Foster, aged 26, also emphasized how smartphones and accessibility features like speech talkback or voiceovers have made the experience smoother. “With the talkback feature on my Android, I can navigate the app, hear where I need to go, and get feedback on what’s happening on my phone,” he said, describing the relief these advancements bring.

However, despite the progress, Foster points out some key issues that remain a challenge. One of the most common problems is the difficulty in accurately locating passengers. For instance, he recounted an experience where, after ordering a ride, the driver bypassed him, unable to find his location, and made dismissive comments about his disability. “It took several convincing before the driver agreed to take me to my destination,” Foster lamented.

Jeffery suggested that ride-hailing apps could be further improved to accommodate people with disabilities, specifically in terms of location accuracy. “The location system should be more precise. There should also be a button indicating if a passenger is a person with a disability, so drivers can take extra care,” he said.

Since their debut in Ghana in 2016, ride-hailing apps have revolutionized transportation, offering convenience to many. Yet, visually impaired passengers continue to face hurdles due to inaccessibility, such as challenges with geolocation or poor communication with drivers.

Dr. Ken Ashigbey, CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, highlighted that current digital technologies often fail to cater to persons with disabilities. “Most of these technologies are text-based or English-based. If you’re visually impaired, you’ll struggle with that,” he observed. He called for inclusive design, urging the inclusion of local languages and features that cater to a wider spectrum of users, especially those with disabilities.

Tech expert Dr. Yaw Okraku-Yirenkyi, Co-Founder of the Ghana Robotics Academy Foundation, expressed optimism about creating more inclusive systems, noting that the technology is already in place. “It’s not that it’s possible, it’s already happening,” he said. However, he stressed that foundational infrastructure, such as road markings, must be developed for the technology to function effectively for the visually impaired.

Dr. Okraku-Yirenkyi further advocated for a collaboration between technology developers and policymakers to create more accessible infrastructure, such as special tiles for visually impaired pedestrians. “Without such infrastructure, even the most advanced technology will not reach its full potential,” he added.

Despite the ongoing challenges, there is hope for a more inclusive future where visually impaired individuals can enjoy the full benefits of ride-hailing services, with the right technological and infrastructural support in place.