Visually impaired SHS graduate appeal for scholarship

Adams Baba, a 25-year-old visually impaired Senior High School graduate at Kparekpare, a farming Community in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region, is appealing for support to enable him to further his education.

He is seeking scholarship support from the government, philanthropists, Churches, Telecos Operators, and other international not-for-profit entities.

Baba told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that he was academically good but only needed financial support to progress to become an asset to society.

He obtained aggregate 18 in the West African Secondary School Certificate Examination in 2021 from the Mawuli Senior High School in Ho in the Volta Region after completing his Basic Education Certificate Examination from the Evangelical Presbyterian JHS at Hohoe in 2018.

Baba lost his sight in 2016 but managed to complete SHS but lacked the financial support to enter a tertiary institution.

He explained that his peasant parents spent hundreds of cedis, when he had sight infection but that failed to change his predicament.

Mr Adams Yussif, father of Baba appealed to the Ghana Blind Union, the Ghana National Association of the Deaf, Association of Children with Intellectual Disabilities and the Society of Albinos to come to their aid.

He again appealed for scholarship from American Council of the Blind, Association of Blind Citizens, Christian Record Services for the Blind, Florence Margaret Harvey Memorial and many other worldwide Non-profit organisation to offer his beloved son scholarship to gain admission into Akropong school for the Blind.