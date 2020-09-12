Ms Grace Afua Annabi, a visually impaired teacher at the Mpoho Senior High School, Takoradi, has been honoured by the Osei-Kusi Foundation, a humanitarian non-governmental organisation, for exceptional performance.

She received a laptop, African print, and a cheque for GH¢3,000.00 to invest in her diversified-income-generating activities.

Ms Annabi, a first time beneficiary of the Foundation, was charged with the responsibility of serving as a role model to the youth, an ambassador of wealth creation and humanitarian activities, and learning to have a positive impact on society.

The programme was held in Accra on the theme: “Blind But Not Disabled”.

Ms Annabi is a 32-year old orphan who lost her sight at age 13 while at the Volta Home Orphanage in the Volta Region.

She got enrolled at the Akropong School for the Blind and had to face the challenge of fending for herself. She resorted to making brooms, charcoal and toffees for sale to raise money to buy a school uniform and braille sheets.

She met the Osei-Kusi Foundation CEO when he visited the Volta Home Orphanage, and he later decided to intervene and sponsor her education through to the Okuapeman Senior High School.

She completed in 2013 with distinction and then to the University of Cape Coast, where she studied Bachelor of Arts in Education and completed in 2017.

Ms Annabi is currently a History Teacher at the Mpoho Senior High School in Takoradi. In addition to her teaching profession, she has acquired vocational skills in soap making and bakery, which also serves as a source of income.

She was grateful to God for changing her name from an orphan to a daughter of the Foundation and commended the Founder for the support.

Reciting a poem titled: “Who is Challenged?” she said: “If one could not hear the cry of another fellow for help, then who is deaf? And if one could not stand on his feet to help another, then who is crippled?”

Ms Annabi encouraged physically challenged persons never to allow themselves to be stopped from taking up an opportunity because of their state of affairs.

Ms Sheila Otu-Boateng, an Advisory Board Member of the Osei-Kusi Foundation, said believing in God and one’s personal driving force enabled Ms Annabi to fight to achieve her dreams.

Dr Kofi Osei-Kusi established the Foundation in 2011 to provide young people with tools, resources and training to transform and make a global impact.

It also provides a holistic education support for brilliant youth in Ghana, who had been made vulnerable by physical disability and financial need.

