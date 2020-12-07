A 75-year-old visually impaired woman, Nana Yaa, on Monday exercised her franchise here in the Bono Region.

This was done through the assistance of her daughter and directives from a presiding officer (PO).

In an interview with the Ghana New Agency (GNA) at the Walton Methodist A1 Amangoase polling centre on what motivated her, despite her impairment, Nana Yaa said it was an obligation as a patriotic citizen to participate in such an important national political exercise.

She expressed the wish that other persons with disabilities (PWDs) who were eligible to vote would not be deterred by their disability situation but come out to exercise their franchise to contribute to national development.

Meanwhile, Mr. Issaka Ahmed, the PO, told the GNA that there had not been any major challenge at the centre.

The only challenge was that many people who did not check their names during the exhibition exercise could not find their names in the register and had to be directed to the A2 centre which somehow slowed down the process, Mr. Ahmed said.

In a related development, international observers from the West African Network for Peace Building (WANEP) and Centre for Performance, Tracking and Outcome Mapping (CEPTOM) visited various polling stations in the Berekum East Constituency to observe the general election.