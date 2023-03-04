Vitalik Buterin, Mo Ghoneim and Kwame A.A Opoku debate the Value of Web3 to Africa at the inaugural Africa Web 3 summit in Accra

Africa Web 3 Summit curated by Del Titus Bawuah’s Web 3 Accra and its partners; Afropolitan, ArtsHelp, BanklessDAO, Zillqa and H3NSY” by Hennessy of LVMH asked the question “What is the value and potential of Web3 to the African Continent?” The 2-day event was designed to highlight the latest trends, insights, and market developments in block chain, crypto, E-Sports, NFT and the Metaverse in collaboration with builders, founders & policymakers to establish the industry in Africa.

Global industry leaders including the founder of Etherium Blockchain; Vitalik Buterin and other members of the Etherium community were in Accra-Ghana during the event and spoke on a Q & A with W3A community. Other key speakers included: Mo Ghoneim; CEO of Arts Help, Kwame A.A Opoku; Crypto Trader & Web 3 Enthusiast, Adiam Gafoo; COO of Arts Help, Eche Emole; Cofounder of Afropolitan, Muntala Sahibu; Founder of Bankless Africa and Chika Uwazie; Cofounder of Afropolitan.

Also in attendance were: Vicentia Asilevi; Founder of Crypthority, Alex Spiers; Head of Comms at Zillqa, Ayoola John; Product Lead at NFT Coinbase Wallet, Sam Apkan; PR & Communication Head at Concensys, Baiden Bryan Ekow; Cofounder of Crypto Ghana, Jake Murphy; Cofounder of Clokkemaker & Matter, Elisha Owusu Akyaw; SMS at Cointelegraph, Sanoh Moulouka; Cofounder of Cassava Network and Fatima Tambajang; Africa Head of Developers at Startup VC, Nvidia.

As part of the event, LVMH Hennessy also launched its Web 3 platform; H3NSY in collaboration with W3A for builders , creators and founders in the Africa Web 3 space.

Del Titus Bawuah, Web3 Accra Founder commented: ‘Our Web 3 Accra community building event since its creation has successfully attracted some of the best in the space and continues to gain interest due to the development of the industry in the region (Ghana/Africa) from both Africa and international companies who see Ghana playing a pivotal role in Africa for web 3’.

The 2-day event happened Thursday 23rd & Friday 24th of February, 2023. Day 1 of the event themed ‘The Network State’ hosted patrons at the Accra International Conference Centre on Castle Road and Day 2 themed ‘The Esports Arena’ took off at the Esports Lounge, 2b Noi Fetreke St. at the Accra Airport Residential Area.

Further inquiries via web3accra.com or @web3accra on Instagram.