PARIS, France, 27 February 2023 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Viva Technology and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) are delighted to announce the launch of the second edition of the AfricaTech Awards.

This initiative aims to recognize and support Africa-focused companies with innovative tech solutions addressing key development challenges linked to climate change, health care, and financial inclusion. Founders are invited to apply for the awards in three categories – climate tech, fintech, and health tech – on the awards’ website from February 27 to March 12.

The winners of the AfricaTech Awards will be announced at Viva Technology 2023 to be held from June 14-17 in Paris. Knowledge partner Deloitte will help shortlist the top 15 startups under each sector category. After a second round of review by the awards judging panel, the top three startups in each category will be invited to join Viva Technology in Paris and pitch their innovative solutions in front of a global audience of investors, government representatives, and top tech executives.

The inaugural edition of the awards launched last year attracted more than 300 applicants. WEEE Centre won the award in the climate tech category, Click2Sure in fintech, and Chefaa in health tech.

For more information on the application process, eligibility criteria, and rewards for the winners, please visit the awards’ website

To read the full announcement by IFC, please click here