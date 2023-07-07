VIVA unveils highly-anticipated Amapiano single ‘Spiritual Connection’

Netherlands-based DJ and producer, VIVA has released her highly anticipated single, ‘Spiritual Connection’.

This amazing track is part of her upcoming EP, ‘’Closer to Healed’’, which features a collaboration with co-producer, Tex P. The EP consists of seven soul-stirring songs, blending R&B, Jazz, Soul and Amapiano to create a truly inviting and engaging musical experience. ‘Spiritual Connection’ is available on all digital streaming platforms globally here: https://li.sten.to/2hr5hlx5

‘Spiritual Connection’ showcases the mesmerizing vocals of Romy Dya, setting the stage for an enchanting musical journey. Through this song, VIVA explores the profound depths of human connection and the transformative power of spiritual bonds.

Drawing from her own spiritual journey, VIVA aims to inspire listeners to embrace these connections and discover the pieces of themselves within others. Have you ever encountered someone who feels unexplainably familiar, as if you’ve known them in another lifetime? That’s the essence of a spiritual connection – an extraordinary bond that transcends time and space, offering invaluable life lessons and growth.

Mark your calendars for the full ‘’Closer to Healed’’ EP, which will be available on July 14, 2023, and stay connected with VIVA on her social media platforms to be the first to experience this immersive musical journey, where communication, connection and healing converge.

EDITORS NOTES

VIVA is the founder and creator of Artistic Freedom. With over 10 years of experience as a DJ, music producer, motivator and coach, VIVA brings innovative thinking, guts and a unique blend of influences from various styles and cultures to her work as a creative artist. Her journey began at age 6 with music lessons and since then, she has been moving audiences and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the music industry.