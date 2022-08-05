Vivies Dance Factory partners National Folklore Board to launch children’s club

The Vivies Dance Factory, in collaboration with the National Folklore Board (NFB) have launched a children’s folklore club with the aim of instilling Ghanaian values in the younger generation.

The newly formed folklore clubs in Legon and Dansoman would see children learn new things about Ghanaian culture, which includes dance, drama, food, local games, and language, among other values.

Speaking at the inauguration of the children’s folklore club, Madam Bernice Ann Deh-Kumah, Executive Director of NFB, said setting up clubs for these youngsters would help build strong fundamentals to protect and preserve the country’s folklore.

“Our mandate at NFB is to promote the expression of Ghanaian culture through our festivals, arts, music, clothing, and food, among many others. Setting up these folklore clubs would give children a fundamental understanding of our culture so that they can grow up and sustain our Ghanaian values.

“I would encourage parents to enrol their kids in such clubs as highly skilled folklore professionals teach them the Ghanaian value system because they cannot be taught everything at home,” she said.

Madam Vivian Boateng, the Chief Executive Officer of the Vivies Dance Factory, said the newly formed clubs would enable children to fully express themselves in the Ghanaian way and build their confidence within society.

“The setting up of these clubs has become a necessity because we need to pass on our culture to these young ones.

“They would learn about the rich culture of Ghana, which would enable them to become confident about their roots and their identity,” she said.

The Vivies Dance Factory is a performing arts school that educates and trains students in the art of dance, theatre, music and has more than 250 children enrolled.