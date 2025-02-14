Vivo Energy Charts a Bold New Direction

Vivo Energy, the powerhouse behind the distribution of Shell and Engen fuels and lubricants in Africa, has announced a sweeping update to its corporate identity.

The new brand launch marks a pivotal moment following the 2024 merger that brought together Engen and Vivo Energy under one roof, expanding the company’s reach to 28 markets across the continent.

The refreshed look is more than just a cosmetic change. It represents a strategic move to encapsulate the company’s vision and ambition as it positions itself to be Africa’s foremost energy leader. With a design that exudes confidence, straightforwardness, and passion, the new identity is built to resonate with a continent teeming with potential. The striking emblem, dubbed the ‘Dynamic V’, along with a vibrant color palette, tells a story of momentum and innovation—a narrative that is set to define Vivo Energy’s future.

Stan Mittelman, the company’s CEO, emphasized the importance of the rebrand as a reflection of Vivo Energy’s commitment to growth and unity. “As our company expands, we need a modern, dynamic corporate brand that embodies our growth and unifies us under a single, powerful identity,” he said. His remarks point to a broader trend among multinational companies striving to harness Africa’s abundant natural resources, youthful population, and rich cultural diversity.

The merger and subsequent rebranding come at a time when Africa is emerging as a key player in the global energy market. Vivo Energy’s transformation is not just a response to current demands but also a forward-looking strategy aimed at unlocking the continent’s vast potential. The move signals to investors, partners, and customers that the company is ready to lead, innovate, and drive progress in a rapidly evolving market.

In a landscape where brand identity can be as influential as operational excellence, Vivo Energy’s bold step reflects an understanding that success in the modern era requires both heritage and vision. With Shell and Engen continuing to serve as its primary consumer brands, the new corporate identity is set to enhance visibility and reinforce the company’s reputation across Africa, setting the stage for a future defined by growth and transformation.