Vivo Energy demonstrates how competence and preparedness enhance safety at workplaces

Vivo Energy, the pan-African retailer and marketer of Shell and Engen-branded fuels and lubricants, has held its annual Safety Day across the whole company, reinforcing the importance of Health, Safety, Security, Environment & Quality (HSSEQ) at Vivo Energy.

Safety Day is an opportunity for all employees and contractors at Vivo Energy to refocus on the importance of HSSEQ.

A statement from Shirley Tony-Kum, the Corporate Communication Manager of the company and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said this year’s event ─ “Competent + Prepared = Safer” ─ invited colleagues to record examples of visible safety leadership they had experienced across the business.

It said over 1,200 entries were submitted, across a range of categories including the environment, health, product quality, reputation, safety and security.

“The leading examples of safety improvement in each of these categories were showcased and shared across to Group, to encourage replication of this best practice.”

Commenting on Safety Day, Grant Bairstow, Head of HSSEQ for the Vivo Energy Group said: “Safety is integral to our business and Vivo Energy’s long-term success in Africa. I am delighted to report we have continued to perform well against all of our key HSSEQ indicators this year.”

It said in addition to employees sharing examples of visible safety leadership, each market had developed a programme of activities to remind their employees to focus on HSSEQ, culminating in physical and virtual events this week.

The statement said the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, Mr. Ben Hassan Ouattara added: “Our ultimate ambition is to achieve a world-class safety culture, where HSSEQ is fully integrated into our ways of working for all Staff and Contractors at Vivo Energy. Whilst safety is embedded across the company, our annual Safety Day provides a moment for all our teams to ensure we are doing everything we can to achieve our aim of ‘Goal Zero’ – no harm to people and minimising our impact on the environment.

” All Class of Business/ Function and Contractors work activities have been risk assessed, effective controls and barriers are in place and being managed by our safety critical persons, for a safe working condition for all.”

Vivo Energy Ghana was adjudged the winners of the Positive Safety Observation, Reputation Award Category with its STOP, THINK & DRIVE road safety campaign in partnership with its Transporters and the National Road Safety Authority.

The campaign is aimed at improving road safety consciousness among high risk commercial drivers and motorcyclists to provide safer transport services to commuters.

Vivo Energy continues to work hard to achieve its HSSEQ goals in order to make continued progress towards its vision of becoming Africa’s most respected energy business.