Vivo Energy Ghana awards J.K. Horgle Transport and Company as Best Haulier of 2024

Vivi Energy Ghana, the exclusive marketer and distributor of shell branded products and services has adjudged J.K. Horgle Transport and company Limited as the overall Haulier of the year 2024.

Universal Engineering was also awarded VEGH Safety Culture through reporting the Most Potential Incident in 2024, aimed at awarding players in the company’s value chain for their immense contributions towards safety systems in their respective fields of operations.

Speaking at this years safety day and awards celebration on the theme, “Growth Mindset: Competent and Committed, the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, Mr. Christian Li said the company have invested heavily in the human resource base to enable employees acquire the requisite skills in their operations.

“Dedication and Commitments from employees have work well for the company to achieve 5,249 days without any significant incident or damage to the environment, adding, that the gesture requires more commitment to sustain Goal Zero.

He said the company will continue to recognized and honour individuals’ employees, contractors, and transporters for making safety not just a priority but a culture and commended employees for raising the bar by closing all safety gaps.

He therefore urged all stakeholders to make safety a priority at home, work and in other jurisdictions, saying all must have a safety generative culture into ways of working and thinking.

Mr. Rob Foyle, Head of Communications, Vivo Energy Group, applauded the awardees and said the celebration will be held across other countries around the world.

Heath, Safety, Security, Environmental and Quality (HSSEQ), Manager, Obline Asare said the company have rolled out programmes as part of the drive to enhance skills in safety.

The Deputy Managing Director of J.K. Horgle Transport and Company Ltd, Elinam Horgle said hard work and dedication to duty have leverage the company to greater success.

Report by Ben LARYEA