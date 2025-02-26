Vivo Energy Ghana Brings Valentine’s Day Support to Women in Rehabilitation

Employees of Vivo Energy Ghana, the distributor of Shell-branded fuels, marked Valentine’s Day by extending solidarity to women at Accra’s Chosen Rehabilitation Centre, blending charity with empowerment under their annual Energizing Hope campaign.

The initiative, now a cornerstone of the company’s community outreach, saw staff donate food, sanitary supplies, and host a bead-making workshop aimed at equipping the women with marketable skills.

Corporate Communications Manager Shirley Tony Kum underscored the company’s motivation: “Addiction recovery is a daunting journey, and these women deserve every support. We’re here to remind them they’re not alone.” The gesture, she noted, aligns with Vivo Energy’s broader mission to uplift marginalized groups through sustained action, not just symbolic gestures.

Leading the delegation, Local Payment and Loyalty Manager Mercy Etrue emphasized the dual purpose of the visit. “Valentine’s Day is about love in action,” she said, addressing attendees. “Empowering these women with skills isn’t charity—it’s an investment in their independence.” Her sentiment echoed the company’s focus on projects that foster long-term self-reliance, such as the bead craft training, which could provide a viable income stream for participants.

The rehabilitation center’s management praised the initiative, highlighting how corporate partnerships alleviate stigma and resource gaps faced by women in recovery. “Donations meet immediate needs, but the real gift is the message of hope,” one staff member remarked.

Beyond the material contributions, Vivo Energy’s branded chocolates served as a metaphor for their approach: small acts of care with lasting resonance. The event reflects a growing trend among Ghanaian firms to tie CSR efforts to skill-based interventions rather than one-off donations. Analysts suggest such strategies not only address systemic challenges but also strengthen community trust in corporations.

While Valentine’s Day often centers on romance, Vivo Energy’s pivot toward social solidarity raises broader questions about corporate responsibility in post-pandemic recovery. For the women at Chosen, the day became a reminder that their journey matters—to more than just themselves.

As the company eyes future campaigns, the challenge lies in sustaining this momentum. Empowerment, after all, is a marathon, not a sprint. But for now, the beads crafted that afternoon symbolize more than a skill learned; they’re tangible proof of resilience—and a corporation’s choice to walk alongside those rebuilding their lives.