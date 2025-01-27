Vivo Energy Ghana commissions washrooms for La Enobal Basic school to enhance sanitation and hygiene

Vivo Energy Ghana, as part of it’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) has renovated and commissioned a modern washroom facility for La Enobal Basic School at Labone in the LaDade- Kotopon Municipality.

The facility is aimed at enhancing the sanitation and hygienic standards for students and staff in creating an enabling environment for conducive teaching and learning as well as personal well-being.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Finance Manager of Vivo Energy Ghana, Mr. Kilai Muasya said the company have further provided 2, 500 litre overhead water tank for the school and done exterior works to beautify the facility.

Vivo Energy again have converted the school KVIP into a modern water closet and have fixed urinal bowls and hand washing basins for both male and female washrooms and additional washroom facilities for teachers, ” he said, adding that old tiles, dilapidated ceilings and roofings were also considered in the scope of works.

According to him, the company’s vision is to address, the social and developmental needs of communities the company operates and delivers also excellence in their respective industry space.

“Access to safe and hygienic environment is a basic human rights and a fundamental pillar to dignity and health which is aligned to United Nations ( SDG-6) in ensuring access to clean water and sanitation for all.

Mr. Kilai Muasya urged teachers, students and parents to take ownership of the facility and ensure that the maintenance culture is applied in order to service generations to come.

For her part, the Corporate Communications Manager, Vivo Energy Ghana, Madam Shirley Tony Kum said the area forms part of their CSR of which the company gives back to the community it operates and thanked United Way Ghana and all stakeholders for making the project a reality.

She said plans are far advance to set up an ultra modern library and the construction of an I.C.T Laboratory to enhance teaching and learning and to add value to academic works for teachers and students

Municipal Director of Education – La Dade- Kotopon, Mrs. Habiba Kotomah expressed her gratitude to the company for construction the facility saying hygiene and sanitation plays a safe role in students particularly girls to enable them stay in school.

Report by Ben LARYEA