Vivo Energy Ghana crown the CSR Company of the Year

Vivo Energy Ghana, the exclusive marketers and distributors of Shell branded products and services has secured three prestigious awards at the 10th Edition of the Ghana CSR Excellence Awards by the Centre for CSR, West Africa.

The company was adjudged the CSR Company of the Year whilst its STOP, THINK & DRIVE road safety campaign which seeks to provide comprehensive refresher defensive driving training for commercial drivers and motorcyclists across the country to reduce the risks of involvement in road accidents was named the CSR Initiative/Project of the Year.

Vivo Energy Ghana’s Corporate Communications Manager, Shirley Tony Kum was also named the CSR Practitioner of the Year for playing a pivotal role in crafting and implementing impactful and sustainable CSR strategies and initiatives across the country for the benefit of their communities.

The Centre for CSR, West Africa, is a leading Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) & Sustainability strategy development, policy advocacy, public relations, events and communications agency in the West African sub-region.

The Centre advocates socially responsible and sustainable practices among stakeholders, especially players in private sector.

Commenting on the awards, the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, Kader Maiga, said “we firmly believe that businesses have an essential role to play in building a more equitable and sustainable future for all and it is important for organisations to embed CSR values into their operations.

“As a company we will continue to integrate ethical practices, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility into the core of our business.

“We dedicate these awards to the communities we serve whose trust and cooperation have been the driving force behind our initiatives and giving us the Social License to Operate (SLTO), says Kader Maiga.

Vivo Energy Ghana is associated with key sustainability initiatives including the award winning ‘STOP, THINK & DRIVE’ Road Safety Campaign; “Junior Road Care” – a road safety campaign set up to educate school children on road safety; “Clean a Space, Save a Life” – a community development initiative aimed at ensuring a cleaner environment in the James Town enclave; “CyClean” – an industry-first recycling programme aimed at instilling good environmental behaviors and a recycling mind-set in school children; and Vivo Energy Ghana Community Digital Literacy Project in the Northern region which seeks to enhance schoolchildren’s reading skills and help mitigate the learning loss caused by schools’ closure during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana.

These people-centred initiatives have led to the company winning many coveted local and international industry, and professional awards including the SABRE Awards Africa, National PR and Communications Excellence Awards by the Institute of Public Relations Ghana, and UK Ghana Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards.