Vivo Energy Ghana Launches 2022 Edition of Stop, Think and Drive Road Safety Campaign

The Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, Mr. Kader Maiga has stated that provisional statistics from the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) and the Ghana Police indicates that over 2,924 people were killed in road traffic accidents in the year 2021.

He said the World health Organisation (WHO) in its report of June, 2022 also revealed that 50 million injuries and 1.3 million fatalities globally are directly related to road traffic accidents.

Mr. Kader Maiga made this known at the launch of the 2022 “Stop, Think and Drive” National Road Safety Campaign at the Neoplan station terminal in Accra.

It was organised by Vivo Energy Ghana in collaboration with the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD), Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and other stakeholders in the transport value chain.

According to him, the campaign is geared towards reaching out to over 1,000 high risk commercial drivers and motorcyclists across Greater Accra, Ashanti, Bono East, Northern, Central and Western regions across the country.

“Vivo Energy Ghana is committed to support government and its agencies in the transport sector to curb the menace on the roads through the Stop, Think and Drive initiative”, he said and explained that it forms part of the drive of management to make its inputs in the fight against the indiscipline on the roads.

“Vivo Energy in this regard will also organise refresher training in defensive driving and free eye screening services for drivers,” he added and pointed out that drivers will be monitored and evaluated to assess the impact made over the period with the assistance of station masters and driver unions.

The Managing Director therefore urged drivers and motorcyclists to take advantage of the training program to sharpen their skills to effectively and efficiently discharge driving activities on the country’s roads, adding that the safety on the roads is a collective responsibility.

Mr. Kader Maiga however, expressed his gratitude to all the stakeholders in the transport sector for their massive participation at the launch of the campaign saying the gesture demonstrates their commitment in bringing sanity on the roads.

For his part, the Head of Regulations, Inspection and Compliance of the NRSA, MR. Kwame Atuahene called for periodic encounter with players in the transport value chain and explained that it forms part of the drive to intensify the education on road safety and commended Vivo Energy Ghana for stepping up the efforts of rolling out the brilliant initiative.

He called for period training programmes for drivers to enable them be abreast with the emerging trends in the driving and travelling space, adding that the move will help build capacities of drivers to drive with care on the roads.

“NRSA have introduced an App that keeps track on operations on transporters as relevant advice and cautions are given on reckless and dangerous driving”, he said.

Report by Ben LARYEA