Vivo Energy launches Fit2Drive Wellness programme to support the health needs of commercial drivers

As part of the effort to promote and enhance the physical and mental wellbeing of commercial drivers across the country, Vivo Energy Ghana have again launched another initiative dubbed, “Fit2Drive Wellness Programme” in Accra.

The initiative forms part of Vivo Energy Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme for commercial drivers following the launch and the roll out of the award winning Stop, Think and Drive road safety campaign in partnership with transport Unions and the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA).

In a speech read on his behalf, the Managing Director of Vivo Energy, Mr. Kader Maiga said the initiative is aimed at reducing the risks associated with fatigue, stress and other related factors that could comprise the safety of our roads.

“Vivo Energy will continue to invest in the wellness of drivers which serves as the fundamental of promoting road safety”, he said adding that the company strives to create a community of safer and healthier drivers thus Vivo Energy will prioritize the physical fitness and mental wellbeing of drivers.

According to him, the company have designed a comprehensive wellness programme and includes health screening, fitness training, educational seminars among others geared towards inculcating a sense of responsibility and awareness among drivers.

Touching on health insurance for drivers, he said the company have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hollard Insurance and Allianz Ghana to take care of the health needs of drivers saying, it ties into the shell loyalty club for drivers which also covers family members.

“The company have also engaged transport unions to organize sessions for drivers at selected bus terminals”, he said and explained that the gesture will help enhance drivers physical and mental wellbeing, adding, it will also reduce accidents caused by fatigue and health related ailments.

He however urged all stakeholders in the transport sector to collectively join hands to support the laudable initiative to support drivers to socially and mentally navigate the roads in safety.

In his statement, Dr. Elvis Forson of Health Nexus Network urged drivers to regularly check their sugar level, hypertension (BP) to enable them be abreast with their health status in their productive years of driving, adding that prevention is better than cure.

For his part, HSSEQ Manager of Vivo Energy, MR. Joseph Kankam said the demand on commercial drivers may have effect on human lives thus the initiative is timely and however urged all to take advantage of the programme, saying road safety is a shared responsibility.

In an address, Mr. Daniel Wakum, a representative for the NRSA Boss, said road crashes death have reduced compared to previous figures and explained that pragmatic measures have been put in place particularly education and the roll out of such initiatives.

Report by Ben LARYEA