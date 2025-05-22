Vivo Energy Pledges Commitment to Safety Across its Operations

Mr. Christian Li, Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, has pledged the company’s commitment to upholding the highest standard of safety in its operations, having achieved 5,249 (about 14 years) Goal Zero days without any significant safety or environmental incident, a reflection of the organisation’s strong safety culture.

Mr Christian Li made this remark at the launch of this year’s Vivo Energy Ghana’s Safety Day and Awards ceremony at its Tema depot. The event, which brought together employees, partners, and stakeholders of the company marked the beginning of a year-long drive to strengthen workplace safety across all levels of operations.

Highlighting this year’s theme, ‘Growth Mindset – Competent and Committed’, Mr. Li stated that building a strong safety culture requires more than just compliance. It requires commitment, interest, and continuous learning. He added that the company’s focus for 2025 is to empower every individual to take ownership of safety, reinforcing competence at all levels, and creating a work environment where proactive behaviour and generative culture becomes second nature.

He stated: “At Vivo Energy, we have made significant investments in safety technologies including In-Vehicle Monitoring Systems (IVMS), in-cab cameras, anti-rollover systems, Vehicle Health Assessments (VHA), and engineering controls, all aimed at making road transport and workplace environments safer.” However, people make the real difference l. Safety requires people who are competent and committed to protect themselves and those around them.

Representing Vivo Energy Group at the launch, Rob Foyle, Group Head of Communications, commended the Ghana team’s commitment to safety, and highlighted the importance of personal accountability and shared responsibility.

“As we launch this year’s safety campaign and present awards to employees and contractors who have demonstrated an outstanding safety culture, let us remember that while systems and procedures can guide us, it is our mindset that makes us safe. Let us speak up, look out for one another, and build a safety culture where every action counts,” he said.

He further stressed that safety at Vivo Energy is a foundational value, embedded across its operations on the continent. “At Vivo Energy, safety isn’t just a box to tick; it is our absolute priority, and a core value. Achieving and maintaining world-class health, safety, security, environment, and quality standards differentiates us in every market – from Tema to Takoradi, and from Tunisia to Tanzania,” he added.

The emphasis on mindset and safe behaviour was brought to life through a powerful skit performed by staff during the launch, vividly demonstrating how individual choices can either prevent or lead to workplace incidents. The performance served as a visual and impactful reminder of the critical role behaviour plays in maintaining a safe work environment.

The event also recognised individuals and teams who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to safety. Awards were presented to outstanding employees, contractors, and transporters, with the Best Haulier going out to J. K Hogle Transport & Co. Ltd, Best Bulk Vehicle Operator, Ernest Ofoe, Most Potential Incidents Reporter, Michael Oppong and the Best Quality Potential Incidents Reporter, Raphael Oduro.

As the year-long campaign progresses, Vivo Energy Ghana remains focused on building a workforce that is both competent in its duties and committed to living out safety values in every task, every day.