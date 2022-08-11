Vivo Energy renovates dilapidated St Peter’s primary School block

Vivo Energy, a Licensee of Shell, has renovated the dilapidated school block of the Saint Peter’s Primary School at New Takoradi in the Western region, and provided them with new classroom desks too.

The company also provided sanitary facilities and improved the aesthetics of the compound.

Mr. Bernard Bosompem, the Commercial Manager of Vivo Energy, during the handing over ceremony at the school premises, said the company was committed to improving the quality of Education in the country in conformity with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) four.

SDGs four enjoined countries to ensure access and affordability to primary education by 2030.

He said the company loved to make visible impact in its catchment areas.

Ms. Sally Nelly Coleman, the Metropolitan Director of Education, whose speech was read on her behalf, appreciated the partnership and encouraged learners to take advantage of the opportunity to study well.

Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Central Regional Minister, commended the long-standing relationship between the community and the company.

The Shell, he recalled, had been in the community for the past 70 years and encouraged them to do more for the community.

He assured the New Takoradi Community that plans were advanced in building the 60-bed polyclinic and a youth centre.

Ms. Felicia Odoom, the Assembly member for the area who initiated the request for help, expressed happiness that the company responded in good time.