Vivo Energy renovates St Peter’s Primary School block at Poasi-New Takoradi

Vivo Energy Ghana, the marketer, and distributor of Shell branded fuels and lubricants has renovated a three-unit classroom block for the St Peter’s Primary School, at Poasi-New Takoradi, in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, of the Western Region.

The company has also furnished the school with dual classroom desks, teachers’ desks, bookshelves, white boards, and ceiling fans.

Other existing classroom blocks were also repainted to give the school a face-lift.

In a statement signed by Shirley Tony Kum, Corporate Communications Manager of the company and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the company believed the new classroom block would provide a safe shelter and a conducive environment for academic excellence to thrive.

It said in line with the company’s environmental sustainability programme dubbed ‘Cyclean,’ Vivo Energy Ghana had donated waste bins to encourage waste segregation in the school and inculcate the habit of recycling amongst the school children.

The statement said, Mr. Bernard Bosompem, Commercial Manager of Vivo Energy Ghana who was speaking at the handing over ceremony, on behalf of the Managing Director, said “the company’s commitment to invest in communities where it operates goes beyond its corporate strategy to playing its role as a responsible corporate entity in complementing the government’s efforts towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Four of ensuring equitable education for all.”

According to the statement, Mr. Bosompem explained that, Vivo Energy Ghana operated a Bitumen plant within New Takoradi, and the gesture was a demonstration of the company’s commitment to the development of its communities.

Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Western Regional Minister according to the statement commended the long-standing relations between the company and Poasi- New Takoradi community by recalling how Shell had been in the community for the past 70 years and continued to extend its support to them.

“The effort of Vivo Energy Ghana towards the growth of the educational sector is exemplary and appealed to other companies operating in Poasi-New Takoradi community to emulate the initiative by the company.

The Metropolitan Director of Education, Mrs. Selly Nelly Coleman, according to the statement reiterated the government’s commitment towards the provision of educational infrastructure to facilitate access to quality education and called on the management of the school to make good use of the facility.

Madam Felicia Odoom, the Assembly Member for Upper New Takoradi expressed her appreciation to Vivo Energy Ghana for the quick response to support the community.

“The Chief of Poasi-New Takoradi, Nana Assifuah Kuma IV, commended Vivo Energy Ghana for contributing to the development of education in the community and assured the company of good maintenance of the school for the benefit of future generations.

Vivo Energy operates and markets its products in countries across North, West, East and Southern Africa.

The Group has a network of over 2,400 service stations in 23 countries operating under the Shell and Engen brands and exports lubricants to a number of other African countries.

Its retail offering includes fuels, lubricants, card services, shops, restaurants and other non-fuel services. It provides fuels, lubricants, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and solar energy solutions to business customers across a range of sectors including marine, mining, construction, power, transport, wholesalers and manufacturing.