Vivo Energy Shepower Summit Empowers Women in STEM Fields

Vivo Energy Ghana launched its inaugural

Shepower Summit in Accra today, a pioneering initiative to advance gender diversity and female talent in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

The event, backed by government and corporate leaders, featured keynote speeches, panel discussions, and workshops addressing systemic barriers and opportunities for women in male-dominated industries.

Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, Ghana’s Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, praised the initiative, highlighting its alignment with national efforts to promote inclusive policies and women’s leadership. “We must challenge stereotypes and create pathways for women to thrive in critical sectors,” read a statement delivered on her behalf.

The Minister also emphasized the importance of developing problem-solving skills, creativity, critical thinking, and other essential skills for women’s empowerment.

The “Shepower Summit” is a significant step towards promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment in Ghana. Vivo Energy Ghana’s commitment to this cause is evident in its efforts to create an inclusive workplace culture and promote women’s leadership.

Reinette Wessels, Vivo Energy Group’s Chief Human Resource Officer, emphasized the urgency of closing gender gaps, citing global data showing women occupy only 23% of STEM roles. “This summit isn’t just about oil and gas—it’s about empowering women in HR, communications, finance, and beyond,” she said. The company announced partnerships with schools and NGOs to fund STEM scholarships and mentorship programs, targeting youth engagement.

Wessels noted that while the event spotlighted STEM, its inclusive approach recognized the value of diverse skill sets. “A

thriving workforce requires both technical expertise and strengths in areas like leadership and communication. Our industry must reflect the communities we serve,” she added.

Dr. Ellen Hagan, CEO of L’aine Services, urged attendees to “reset mindsets” and pursue leadership roles. “Empowerment starts with education but culminates in claiming seats at decision-making tables,” she asserted.

Furthermore, Dr. Hagan stressed that empowerment means providing women with the tools to build their own status, including access to education, economic resources, leadership roles, and platforms for education. She noted that education is the foundation of empowerment and that leadership is the ultimate frontier of empowerment.

Dr. Hagan emphasized the need for

women to be represented at decision-making tables, including governments, boardrooms, financial markets, and global institutions. She argued that women must be present to influence decisions that affect their well-being and that of their communities.

The summit concluded with pledges from corporate and government stakeholders to adopt gender-inclusive hiring practices and workplace policies. Vivo Energy Ghana reaffirmed plans to expand “Shepower” initiatives across its 23 African markets, positioning the summit as a catalyst for long-term equity.

Reporting by Kingsley Asiedu, Accra