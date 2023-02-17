Vivo Energy, United Way Ghana to Promote Environmental Sustainability in Schools

Vivo Energy Ghana, the exclusive marketer and distributor of Shell branded fuels and lubricants in partnership with the United Way Ghana has launched the first-ever Vivo Energy Environmental Club under Cyclean, to promote environmental sustainability in schools.

The initiative which is in line with the Vivo Energy Sustainability Framework seeks to inculcate the habit of good environmental practices among pupils as their contribution to supporting the government’s efforts towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 12 – target 12.5 of substantially reducing waste generation through prevention, reduction, recycling, and reuse.

The programme is critical to Vivo Energy Ghana as it forms part of the company’s overall business efforts to support the achievement of the 2030 SDGs Agenda by investing in the communities where it operates and working with successive governments to support the development of these communities.

The Human Resources Manager of Vivo Energy Ghana, Mrs Mercy Amoah stated this in her remarks during the launch of the Club at the La Enobal School in the La Dade-Kotopon Municipality.

“We believe that creating public awareness and educating people, especially children on how to preserve the environment is the foundation for a sustainable world for us and future generations. For this reason, we are pleased to be launching this programme and donating cleaning tools, handwashing facilities and other toiletries to support the club and the students with access to adequate resources for proper waste collection and disposal, tools to recycle waste items from the environment and ignite their creativity to beautify the school environment” she said.

“As the main implementers of the programme, the Executive Director of United Way Ghana, Mr Felix Kissiedu expressed his excitement at the launch of the programme and said it will provide the opportunity for pupils to be engaged in lessons and green activities, facilitated by teachers trained with a multi-stakeholder validated Ghana Education Service (GES) curriculum and relevant learning materials.

“Over the initial period of one academic year, our pupils from La Enobal Basic School will have the opportunity to expand their eco-consciousness and gain knowledge about the environment, help to solve local environmental problems, learn about green technology and compete in Environmental Club Competitions,” he said.

The Municipal Director of Education of the La Dade-Kotopon Municipality, Madam Habiba Kotomah, was full of praise for Vivo Energy and United Way Ghana for selecting the La Enobal School as the first to benefit from this initiative. “This programme is one that we have always yearned to initiate in the schools within this municipality, and I am tremendously excited about the launch of this important programme which I hope and know will transform not just individual lives but the community as well,” she said.

She also appealed to Vivo Energy Ghana and other corporate bodies to assist in building WASH facilities for the municipality’s underserved schools.

With a vision to become Africa’s most respected energy business Vivo Energy Ghana, the company that distributes and markets Shell-branded fuels and lubricants was established in 2013. The Shell brand has been in Ghana since1928.

Vivo Energy Ghana has a fuels storage capacity of 11,000m³ and 232 service stations, with many offering Shell Cards and convenience retail stores.

Vivo Energy Ghana employs 150 people as a recognised as a leader in the oil industry, championing and setting standards for safety.