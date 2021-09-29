Vivo launches latest product in Kenya

Chinese phone maker Vivo on Tuesday launched its latest Y-series model, the Vivo Y21 in Kenya.

James Irungu, Vivo Kenya Brand Manager said in Nairobi that the mid-range phone contains high-end features and will be available at a retail cost of 16,999 shillings (about 154 U.S. dollars).

“We seek to continue creating products with high performance and trendsetting design at an affordable price,” Irungu said in a statement issued in Nairobi.

Irungu added that the smartphone device aims to drive affordability inclusion especially to youths and small and medium enterprises by driving the next wave of the smartphone revolution in Kenya.

He said that the Chinese technology firm seeks to bring quality products by prioritizing devices for all segments of the mobile device market. Enditem