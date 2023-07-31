Vladimir Antwi-Danso calls ECOWAS’ ultimatum to Niger Junta “Funny”

Dr Vladimir Antwi-Danso, the Dean of Academic Affairs, Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC), has cautioned that the security situation in Niger could escalate if the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) apply force in the quest to restore constitutional rule.

ECOWAS after its emergency meeting in Abuja, Nigeria, on Sunday, demanded the “immediate release and reinstatement” of Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum, who is being held by the military, since Wednesday.

In a statement, the West African bloc issued a one-week ultimatum to the military junta to restore constitutional order in Niger and threated to take necessary actions, including the use of force if the demands were not met.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Dr Antwi-Danso described ECOWAS’ directive as “funny” and accused the bloc of ignoring the “early warning systems.”

“The decision is very funny. They (ECOWAS) are going to exacerbate the situation… It takes about nine months to mobilise forces so what is ECOWAS talking about?

Then they are going to use mercenaries’ forces.“But when you do that, you are going to intervene and create more chaos because there is going to be a war with the Nigerien army,” he said.

Dr Antwi-Danso said ECOWAS must appreciate the realties in the sub-region and work towards peace and democracy in the region.

He said the West African bloc should take steps to address the issue diplomatically by negotiating with the Niger Junta and agree on a roadmap to return the country to constitutional rule.

“The threat is not correct. ECOWAS should send a high-powered delegation to go and negotiate. Let us go and help them (Niger) speed up the process to return to constitutional rule“I believe in diplomacy rather than threatening and stampeding. There should not be any stampeding of the process.” Dr Antwi-Danso said.

The military takeover in Niger, which was led by soldiers belonging to the presidential guard, is the latest in successive coup d’état in Africa, with West Africa counting for the majority of the unconstitutional changes of government.

In 2021, there were six coup attempts in Africa, four of them successful.

Africa has experienced more coups than any other continent. Of the 17 coups recorded globally since 2017, all but one – Myanmar in 2021 – have been in Africa, data compiled by the BBC indicates.

Dr Antwi-Danso said the coup in Niger was predictable and warned that the West African region could record more coups if good governance was not upheld beyond democracy to improve welfare of the people.

“The ballot does not stop the bullet. You can have the ballot and say you have a democracy, but when the ingredients of (a bad) democracy are rife, the bullet will come,” he said.

Dr Antwi-Danso said democracy in Africa should not be done to “please the West” but must ensure that good governance principles were adopted in the interest of the people.