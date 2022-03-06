Vladimir Putin Wishes Akufo-Addo ‘Good Health, Success, Happiness, Prosperity’

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated President Nana Akufo-Addo and the people of good as the West African country marks her 65th Independence anniversary on Sunday, 6 March 2022.

“Please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Ghana – for Independence Day”, a statement from Mr Putin released by the Russian Embassy in Ghana said.

“The relations between Russia and Ghana is, traditionally, of a friendly nature. I am convinced that the further development of a constructive bilateral dialogue and partnership meets the interest of our peoples, contributing to the peace and security on the African continent,” the statement noted.

“I wish you good health and every success as well as happiness and prosperity to all your compatriots”, Mr Putin added.