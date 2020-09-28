A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Volta My Pride (VMP) has donated to the Volta Home Orphanage at Ve-Deme Hohoe in the Volta Region.

The donation worth over 9,000 Ghana Cedis was solely from the membership of the NGO which as well calls itself as an Association has its members mainly Voltarian living all parts the country.

Items donated to the Volta Home Orphanage on Saturday, 26th September, 2020 include bags of rice, cooking oil, eggs, soap, toiletries, student-mattress among others.

Volta My Pride as an Association is a benevolent organization geared towards helping the needy, less privilege, donate to schools, train idle youth in the society as well as champion development in Ghana. Close to 40 members of the Association drawn from different parts of the country made it to Hohoe for the donation.

Speaking to one of the founder’s, Reuben Mawuli Fugar, he expressed joy and commended the entire members for their selfless dedication and hard-work in making the donation to the Volta Home Orphanage a success.

He said the Association is planning a massive one next year, adding that the doors of the association is open to the general public for contribution and could assist a needy individual who knocks at their door with a genuine concern.

“So we would call on donor agencies and organizations, both in Ghana and outside to come and help the association, either in cash or kind in our future donations and endeavours for the less privilege in any part of the country,” Mawuli Fugar stated.

The Spokesperson for the Planning Committee, Joseph Tsidi said, though planning the event came with some challenges they had a smooth trip to Hohoe and place some smiles on the faces of the children.

“I wouldn’t so we had a so much challenge. Members of the association knew the reason we came together a group. So when the time for the contribution came up, everyone gave willingly and that made the donation a great success,” he added.

The Director of Volta Home Orphanage, Annabi Emmanuel applauded Volta My Pride Association for for embarking on such benevolent exercise and called on other donor organization to emulate what VMP has done.

He said the orphanage home is one of the oldest in the Volta Region that takes care of 8 months – 23-year-old orphans. Adding that, they depend mainly on farming for the day to day running and up keep of the Orphanage Home.

Source: Isaac Dzidzoamenu