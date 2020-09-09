Head coach of Brazil’s women’s volleyball team Jose Roberto Guimaraes said that the Volley Nations League in 2021 is an opportunity to test his team.

The world volleyball governing body FIVB released the schedule of the VNL 2021 early this month, and Brazil will start their campaign at home by hosting the United States, Canada and the Dominican Republic in Cuiaba before the second week in Brasilia, and they will conclude the final week in Seoul, South Korea after travels to China and Poland.

According to FIVB, Ze Roberto has already decided which path he’ll take with his roster, he has some questions he needs answers to, and will use the opportunity to battle the best teams in the world across the globe to find the necessary solutions.

“The VNL will be especially important next season as we work to define and prepare the group of players we’ll be taking to Tokyo for the Olympics,” the veteran coach explained.

“It will be very positive to play two of the five weeks at home as we can be closer to our fans and also limit the traveling,” he added.