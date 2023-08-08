Vocational skills increase economic potential – POKS CEO

Madam Abena Pokua Rawlene Guh, the Chief Executive Officer of POKS Vocational Training Institute (P.V.T.I.), has said acquiring vocational skills is a wealth of knowledge and superiority.

It also increases potential and responsibilities.

She said knowledge was power, as acting upon skill training to knowledge acquired was a superpower that gave an individual an upper hand to become self-employed.

Madam Rawlene Guh revealed this during the 21st Graduation Ceremony of the institute at Roman-Down in Ashaiman, where 22 students graduated.

The graduands successfully completed two years of studies in fashion design, where courses like English, business management, garment construction, fashion illustrations, and other garment terminologies were taught.

The institute also offers short-term courses of six months, 12 months, and 18 months.

In her address, Madam Rawlene Guh stated that strong advocacy for empowering women has led to the formation of the Women in Garment Making Association.

The association has about 400 members, and short training programmes are open to women to improve their skills and acquire additional knowledge in fashion to improve their lives and build an opportunity to grow the mission of the institution.

She added that the growth mix of identifying purpose, having a positive perspective, being keen on productivity, and always persisting has been her key to a successful path in the fashion industry.

“I invite you all to do a job you really like. A job that coincides with what you love and that represents you and reflects your true passion. Do not be afraid to fail; with labour and dedication, you will achieve it,” she said.

Madam Anthea Ohene Mayne, the Greater Accra Regional Manager of the Ghana Enterprises Agency (G.E.A.), explained that according to the Word Bank, to succeed in the 21st century labour market, one needs a comprehensive skill set.

The skills set includes cognitive, technical, and digital skills to help contribute to structural transformation and economic growth.

“If as a country we wait for formal education and wait for a formal job, then our unemployment rates will keep increasing, but once some people have decided to turn the corner in the informal sector, it means they are not counted as unemployed, and this gives the government a relaxing shoulder,” she said.

She explained that GEA, by way of providing consultancy and coaching, had a mandate to grow micro, small, and medium enterprises, where the focus is to make sure the youth gain interest in entrepreneurial skills.

It also runs capacity-building programmes on how to start a business and business management.

“We do not offer training ourselves, so we push you to vocational schools like POKS or any other vocational school that is good enough to help you build your skill of interest.

“Because every business needs money, we also build capital to run businesses in the form of grants to help pitch businesses and to start new businesses too. We always follow to make sure that you are using the grant purposefully and towards the business,” she said.

Madam Mayne commended parents for their support of their children in learning a skill to be self-employed and stand on their own to make a living.