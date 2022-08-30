Vodafone CEO urges youth to shape their future with right choices

Mrs Patricia Obo-Nai, Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Ghana, has advised young women to make the right choices to succeed in every facet of life.

She said apart from seeking divine direction, much of a person’s success significantly depended on the decisions he or she made.

She gave the advice at an Extraordinary Ladies Summit held in Accra for more than 500 young females.

The CEO said her successes had been a result of a series of good choices she made from her course in school to doing internship and career move, adding that, they were pivotal to her realisations in the corporate world.

She, however, explained that choices that led to success might be difficult nonetheless, the challenges prepared them to withstand hurdles ahead.

“As a young female engineer, I travelled to every part of the country alongside a team of male engineers to fix network challenges and infrastructure. We worked throughout the night, on weekends and holidays, and the fact that I was a woman did not matter or give me any special privileges.

“The guys showed me respect, and I showed it back, and that was it. Be ready to make the sacrifices that will not show on your profile, and continue to learn through humility.”

Speaking on becoming Vodafone’s CEO, Mrs Obo-Nai said she had to move from her comfort zone to lead other commercial functions – from the Technology Director’s role to becoming the Director of Fixed Business, Customer Operations, and the Marketing Department.

Mrs Obo-Nai emphasised the need for every young lady to learn something new to add value to themselves as they developed their career.

She said: “Life will throw choices at you, and you will have to make decisions. Some of the decisions may be right. Some may be wrong, but it is fine. The most important thing is that you make a choice, and you learn from the decision that you have made; you rise, and you move on.

“Some of the decisions that you make will be right because God will guide you. But please understand that life will always allow you to make a choice. So, think through the choices that you make.”

The 5th “Extraordinary Ladies” Conference was organised on the theme: “The Journey” for women to share their professional journey and experiences to motivate and empower the ladies and women to boost their confidence and self-esteem.