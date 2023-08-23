Vodafone Community Shops Opens Nationwide

Vodafone Ghana is expanding its retail presence nationwide with the “Vodafone Community Shops” project. The telecom giant has set its sights on launching over 100 Vodafone Community Shops by March 31, 2024.

The initiative is not just about numbers, says Mercy Akude, Vodafone Ghana’s Head of Retail & Partner Support. “It is about bringing our services closer to customers. The Vodafone Community Shop strategy shows our dedication to efficiency and convenience,” she explained. “Every region across Ghana will benefit, ensuring a consistent customer experience.”

The project, which began on June 1, 2023, has already seen the successful launch of 43 Vodafone Community Shops. Another 72 are in the pipeline, showing steadfast progress towards the end goal.

Feedback from the initial launches, especially in the Ashanti Region, has been overwhelmingly positive. “Customers appreciate how near the Vodafone Community Shops are to them. They no longer have to travel long distances to access our services,” said Mercy. According to her, customers have shown great enthusiasm for services like Vodafone Cash in these new outlets.

David Umoh, Consumer Business Unit Director at Vodafone Ghana, added, “We have always been committed to providing excellent services to our customers. Now, it is easier to connect with us online and we want to provide the same convenience to walk-in customers through Vodafone Community Shops.”

The list of targeted locations is extensive, ensuring that customers feel the benefits of the project across the country. From Labadi in the Greater Accra Region to Sunyani in the Bono Region, Vodafone is leaving no stone unturned.

As Mercy Akude eloquently put it, “Vodafone Community Shops are a long-awaited model both for our customers and partners. We’re looking forward to offering customers a consistent experience with sales and support services. We are always HAPPY TO HELP.”