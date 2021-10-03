Vodafone Foundation discharges 357 patients nationwide in homecoming initiative

The Vodafone Ghana Foundation through its homecoming initiative, has discharged 357 financially challenged patients facing insolvency from various health facilities across the country.

At the closing ceremony in the Southern Belt at the Ledzorkuku Krowor Municipal Assembly (LEKMA) Hospital in Accra, Mr Amaris Nana Perbi, Lead of the Vodafone Foundation, said the Foundation over the past 12 years, had delivered high impact corporate social responsibility

projects that aligned with Vodafone’s commitment to giving back to society.

He said this year’s edition started in July with a series of mass discharges in health institutions across the Northern belt, with 127 beneficiaries who received treatment on medical conditions such as hernia and hydrocele in babies, congenital malformation fracture of the lumbar vertebrae amongst others.

Beneficiary health facilities in the Northern belt include the Tamale Teaching Hospital, Bolgatanga Regional Hospital, Baptist Medical Centre, West Gonja Hospital, and Nadowli District Hospital, and a donation was made to the Tuberculosis villages in the belt.

Mr Perbi said at the middle belt edition, 108 patients were discharged across six regions – the Ashanti, Bono East, Bono, Ahafo, Western North, and Oti regions.

Patients were discharged from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Kumasi South Regional Hospital, Holy Family Hospital, Sunyani Regional Hospital, Goaso Municipal Hospital, Bibiani Government Hospital, and St. Joseph Hospital in Nkwanta.

The Foundation, he noted made a special presentation to the Sickle Cell Clinic, which supported 50 sickle cell children at the St. Joseph Hospital.

In the Southern belt edition, which commenced in September this year, the team discharged 73 patients in the LEKMA and Shai Osudoku Hospitals in Accra, Eastern Regional Hospital, Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, Ho Teaching Hospital, and Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in the Western region.

The Foundation targeted 300 patients across the country, however, it had discharged 357 patients nationwide, Mr Perbi said.

Additionally, all beneficiary patients received a Vodafone farewell package, which comprised a renewal or signing onto the National Health Insurance Scheme, alcohol-based hand sanitizer, packs of disposable and reusable face masks, packs of Vitamin C, and face shields.