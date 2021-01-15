The Vodafone Ghana Foundation on Friday donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Accra Regional Hospital as part of efforts to protect frontline health workers in the fight against COVID-19.

The PPE included sets of face shields, boxes of N95 facemasks, surgical gloves, hand sanitizers and rubbing alcohol.

Mr Amaris Nana Perbi, the Vodafone Ghana Foundation Lead, at the presentation ceremony, said: “We value the priceless role that our country’s frontline health workers are playing in the fight against COVID-19.”

“The donation is in line with the Foundation’s commitment to ensuring that health workers will be safe. We deem it important to equip them with PPE and essential medical supplies”.

The donation was to ensure that medical staff who continued to work for the safety of the country were well protected.

Madam Juliet Amewu, the Deputy Director of Nursing Services at the Accra Regional Hospital, commended Vodafone Ghana Foundation for its consistency in helping to contain the pandemic.

“As frontline health workers, we know the importance of PPE, and we are very grateful to the Vodafone Foundation for supplying us with these essential items to protect medical staff,” she said.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Ghana, the Vodafone Ghana Foundation has donated PPE and essential medical supplies to various health institutions.

It has also relaunched the Healthline Medical Call Centre to help provide guidance and dispel the misinformation about COVID-19.