To make the yuletide month of December a memorable one for Persons with Disability (PWD), Vodafone Ghana Foundation has organised sporting activities to entertain them and to exhibit their sporting talents.

The activities including table tennis, Para boxing, deaf bowling, and egg and spoon competition, were rounded up with cutting of a cake.

The exercise was organised by the staff of Vodafone Ghana including the Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Patricia Obo-Nai, who celebrated their 2020 birthdays in the month of December.

It forms part of the company’s initiative, the “Birthday Stars” programme, organised for staff to touch lives of the vulnerable and needy every month.

Mr. Amaris Nana Perbi, the Lead of Vodafone Ghana Foundation said PWD were sometimes forgotten whenever there was fun having activities like sports, hence the decision to organise the event.

Meanwhile, he said, they were supposed to be prioritised in all positive steps undertaken to put smiles on the faces of others.

He expressed contentment with how the event gave the participants the opportunity to showcase their talents, which he said were admirable.

Mr. Perbi said the exercise was a way Vodafone chose to commemorate the 2020 International Day of Disabled Persons.

Mr. Patrick Johnson, the Secretary General of the Association of the Sports for the Disabled (ASFOD)thanked Vodafone Ghana for the initiative which helped to enliven participants and made them have a sense of belonging to society.

He entreated the telco company to organise such programmes periodically to help PWD both nationally and internationally.

“We thank Vodafone for this initiative because sports in Ghana need entities like Vodafone Ghana to thrive,” he added.

The Vodafone Ghana Foundation is the charitable arm of Vodafone Ghana that provides health, educational and digital support to the poor, needy, and vulnerable in society.

The ‘Birthday Stars’ initiative commenced in September 2020, has provided an opportunity for staff volunteers of Vodafone Ghana to commence projects like the presentation of hampers to fresh mothers at hospitals, organise health screening exercise for orphanage homes, and support PWD among others.

Also present at the event were Cerebral Palsy Football Team, and the Ghana Swimming Association.