Staff of Vodafone Ghana, in partnership with the Vodafone Ghana Foundation, have presented a cheque for 100,000 Ghana Cedis to the Ark Foundation to support domestic violence victims.

The donation would enable the Foundation to refurbish a shelter for victims of domestic violence and support their needs.

Madam Hannah Ashiokia Akrong, Human Resource Director, Vodafone Ghana, said COVID-19 had brought hardship to many people across the globe and for her office, the surge in the cases of domestic violence gained their attention.

“As a business, we are committed to the fight against domestic violence and this goes beyond the walls of our organisation. We are aware that domestic violence has a significant impact on people at work, affecting confidence, self-esteem and career progression,” she said.

Madam Akrong disclosed that internally, Vodafone Ghana also had a global policy, specifically designed to support those experiencing domestic violence and abuse, as well as a toolkit to help managers enable any affected employees to get the help they needed.

As a result of the Coronavirus crisis, she said local charities were facing funding challenges that limited their ability to help the vulnerable in the society.

Moreover, the increase in domestic abuse was causing many more people than usual to turn to local charities such as the Ark Foundation for help.

The greater demand on their services, unfortunately was coming at a time when their finances were also being placed under considerable strain, as their usual sources of funding were constrained by the lockdowns, Madam Akrong noted.

Mrs Geta Striggner-Quartey, Legal and External Affairs Director, Vodafone Ghana, said it was critical that domestic violence was highlighted under Sustainable Development Goals, to eliminate all forms of violence against all women and girls in public and private spheres.

The focus of the Vodafone Ghana Foundation’s strategy, she said, was on key vulnerable groups including women and youth; and to help address a multiplicity of issues that affected them such as financial inclusion, education, health, literacy and entrepreneurship.

“We will continue to partner credible development agencies such as the Ark Foundation to implement these innovative and transformational programmes to support the vulnerable groups in society,” she said.

Dr Angela Dwamena-Aboagye, Executive Director, Ark Foundation, expressed gratitude, saying with the intervention by Vodafone Ghana, the Foundation could refurbish a part of their facility and use it as a transit point to house fresh victims of domestic violence, and equally give them all forms of support including counselling, crisis support, and referrals while under monitoring.

Advertisements