Vodafone Ghana Foundation has celebrated the World Health Day with inmates of the Assurance of Hope for the Needy Orphanage as part of its activities to touch lives.

The Foundation wined and dined with the children and held a tutorial exercise for them on Lab Technology and Human Anatomy.

It also organised eye screening for them in partnership with the 3rd Eye Care and Vision Centre.

Mr Amaris Nana Perbi, the Lead of the Vodafone Ghana Foundation, said per enquiries they made, most of the children aspired to be lab technicians, doctors, and other health professionals hence the need to interact with them to gain insights into their fields of interest.

The celebration was also part of the Foundation’s initiative, dubbed: “Birthday Stars” where staff of Vodafone Ghana born on every month celebrated their birthdays by undertaking a human development project for the needy and vulnerable.

Vodafone partnered Gospel Musician Cwesi Oteng and Comic Actor General Ntatea to entertain the children.

Mr Perbi said the children were the future leaders and needed a lot of care and support to achieve their dreams.

He said the April Birthday Stars events complemented the Foundation’s goal of making the world a better place by contributing to the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals, especially on good health and well-being, reduced inequality and partnerships to achieve a common goal.

Reverend Enoch Yarteyquaye Mensah, the Founder of the Assurance of Hope for the Needy Orphanage, lauded Vodafone for the initiative, which, he said, would forever be remembered by the children.

“Impactful people like these coming over to share time with the children and making them feel loved has made them excited and enhanced their morale to strive and learn harder to become important persons in society one day,” he said.

He said the step by Vodafone was godly as service to humanity was service to God.

Rev Mensah said home had infrastructural deficit and appealed to corporate entities and individuals to support it with a generator to protect the children in times of power outages.