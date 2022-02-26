Vodafone Ghana Foundation organises ultrasound scan for pregnant women 

Vodafone Ghana Foundation, a telecommunications network, through its Senior Management Team, has organised a free ultrasound scan for over 250 pregnant women in Tamale.

The exercise also provided an opportunity for over the 250 beneficiaries to be screened for various antenatal services.

Madam Geta Gtriggner-Guartey, Director of Legal and External Affairs at Vodafone Ghana said the Rural Ultrasound Scan initiative was one of the life-changing health initiatives implemented since 2016, and had continuously provided free ultrasound scans with an abled team of medical professionals, benefitting over 20,000 women since inception.

She said “As a result of our strong ties with the people of Tamale, the Vodafone Ghana Foundation is back again having identified the need to continue to spread our goodwill through the ultrasound scan initiative.”

Madam Gtriggner-Guartey said the exercise was to give the pregnant women quality healthcare for safe delivery of healthy babies.

She indicated that Vodafone also had health portfolio, called a Homecoming programme, which paid the bills of insolvent patients and reunite families across the country.

She said the Healthfest initiative was to provide free medical screening via medical team and the Healthline Medical Call Centre, which provided accurate medical information on COVID-19 and other medical complications to the public for free by dialling 255.

Madam Gtriggner-Guartey added that Vodafone Ghana Foundation had a strong focus on both Health and Digital

Education programmes such as Instant Schools initiative, which provided online educational content for free and ICT hub initiative where the organisation set up ICT hubs in libraries across the country, fully equipped with equipment such as computers, scanners, projectors amongst others.

Madam Genevieve Jimpetey, the in-charge of Tamale Central Health Centre, thanked the Vodafone Ghana Foundation for its support.

She advised pregnant women to observe the COVID-19 safety protocols as part of fighting against spread of the coronavirus disease.

The pregnant women expressed gratitude to the Vodafone Ghana Foundation for the gesture.