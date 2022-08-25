Vodafone Ghana offers customers more value with refreshed bundles

Telecommunications giant, Vodafone Ghana, has refreshed its mobile product portfolio, comprising Integrated Bundles (voice, data, and SMS) and Data Bundle offerings, to offer its customers more value.

Vodafone Customers can now enjoy more data bundle allocation at the same price, with more minutes to call all networks and non-expiry bundles.

Speaking on the updated portfolio of products, the Director of the Consumer Business Unit at Vodafone Ghana, David Umoh, explained that Vodafone now offers more value for money by increasing data allowances on data bundles, giving more minutes to call all networks, and offering non-expiry bundles on the entire product portfolio.

He explained, “At Vodafone Ghana, we listen to our customers and continually innovate to deliver products and services that reflect our customers’ feedback. Hence, we have increased all network minutes and data bundle allocations to offer our customers more value. We have also ensured the bundles come with non-expiry options, which will lead to peace of mind. We want our customers to remain connected at all times without feeling pressured to buy only a limited amount of data or worrying about their data expiring at the end of each month.”

David Umoh encouraged non-Vodafone customers to switch to the Vodafone Ghana network to enjoy the benefits the network offers.

Customers can subscribe to the exciting data bundle offers by dialling *700# and *110# for data-only bundles. Integrated (Voice + Data + SMS) bundles are available on USSD via *200#. To see Vodafone Ghana’s full list of consumer offers, customers can dial *151#.