Vodafone Ghana, as part of efforts to improve speed internet connectivity for customers across the country, has rolled out an extensive fiber infrastructure project.

The Fiber-To-The-Home project, which begun in 2019, aims at phasing out all copper installations of the company, while replacing them with ultra-speed fiber cables, for better and faster internet usage.

Speaking at a media launch held in Accra on Wednesday, Mrs Patricia Obo-Nai, the Chief Executive Officer ((CEO) of Vodafone Ghana, said the project forms part of various initiatives the company was investing to improve on customer service delivery.

She said the Fiber-To-The-Home product is one of the most advanced form of technology for building the next generation of communication networks as it offers greater reliability and bandwidth, adding that the project when complete would provide a seamless ultra-speed fiber-to-the-home connectivity for all existing and new customers both at home and at work.

The greater bandwidth, Mrs Obo-Nai said, would make it possible for more connected devices to be used for various activities at the same time, adding that “customers can watch TV, they can take online courses, they can play games, they can stream and they can download amongst others.”

She said it would also positively impact healthcare delivery, improve access to quality education and boost the economy.

“At Vodafone, anticipating customer’s needs and responding to them in a timely fashion has been an integral part of what we do as a technology company. It is with this commitment that we have invested once again in one of the most impacted transformational telecom projects in this country,” she said.

Currently, she said, areas such as Asylum Down, Awudome, Bubuashie, Abeka, Industrial Area, Kaneshie, among others have had their copper installations replaced with fiber.

She urged existing and prospective customers within such areas to take advantage of this to improve on their internet connectivity in their homes.

“To make it even better we are upgrading all our customers within these areas I have mentioned to fiber for free, so both the cables going into their homes and the modem will all be replaced for free,” she said.

The CEO, however, bemoaned the continuous cuts and theft of the company’s fiber and copper cables by construction companies and citizens.

She said more than 2.3 million Vodafone Ghana customers have been affected since January this year due numerous fiber cuts and copper thefts.

This, she said, was affecting government’s revenue as well as impeding efforts in delivering better services to its customers.

“We have been inundated with many cuts throughout this year and the impact is felt across the lines of our own company, other businesses, security communication networks, medical centers, people’s homes and this actually impacts revenue to government.

“When they cut the fiber it does not just affect the broadband customer, it affects the mobile as well because we have most of the mobile on 4G. From January to now 2.3 million customers have been affected because of fiber cuts.”

Mrs Obo-Nai appealed to stakeholders, including construction companies and citizens, to see telecom infrastructure as a critical national assets and apply more caution when they come across such cables in their line of work.

Advertisements