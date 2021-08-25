Vodafone Ghana to hold Youth Virtual Skills Fair on Friday

Vodafone Ghana is set to host a virtual skill fair dubbed “LevelUp” on Friday, August 27, 2021, as part of its commitment to support the government’s efforts at addressing the unemployment and digital skills gaps among the youth.

The fair would provide career guidance, access to training content and help the youth to make informed career choices through a series of speaker sessions.

The one-day event would host industry experts to share their knowledge, experiences and skills with the youth through engaging presentations.

A statement from Vodafone Ghana, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures put in place to combat it had had a significant impact on the lives of young people.

It had also affected access to education, in addition to impacting employment and job opportunities.

Vodafone’s first virtual career fair, it said, was certainly a timely solution that would address the increasing unemployment and skill gaps amongst the youth.

Speakers for the virtual event would include Vodafone’s Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Patricia Obo-Nai, a woman who is passionate about the youth and skills for the future; Reverend Dr Joyce Aryee, Founder and Executive Director of Salt & Light Ministries and a former Minister of State and Madam Hannah Ashiokai Akrong, Human Resource Director at Vodafone Ghana.

The event, according to the statement, would also host Maximus Ametorgoh, Digital Marketing Strategist and Technology Consultant; Claudia Lumor, Founder of Kollage Media, producers of GLITZ AFRICA Magazine and Events; Dzigbordi Kwaku-Dosoo, globally experienced Certified High-performance Coach CHPC™ and Soft Skills Expert, and Stephen N. Boadi, Lead Enabler Marketing & Communications Professional.

The statement encouraged participants to register for free on https://vodafone.com.gh/virtual-skills-fair/